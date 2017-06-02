Sunbury police investigating two separate shootings

SUNBURY—Sunbury police are investigating two separate shootings that happened early Friday morning.

Most recently, around 4am, police say they were called to the 200 block of Packer Street because a tractor- trailer truck had been hit by a bullet, possibly while driving along Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County. The driver of the truck told police a shot went through his driver side door. He was uninjured.

Earlier, police said they got calls just after midnight about several gunshots in the 500-800 block of South Second Street. Sunbury Police Capt. Steve Bennick tells us, officers recovered spent .40 caliber shell casings from the scene. They say they are looking for a smaller dark- colored sedan that sped away. Video shot in the neighborhood did reveal muzzle flashes coming from the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Sunbury and Point Township Police and investigating the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 9-1-1. (Sarah Benek)