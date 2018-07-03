Sunbury Police Chief off on medical leave

SUNBURY—Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller is taking a medical leave from the department effective immediately. The Daily Item reports that the chief did not disclose any details on his need for medical leave.

According to city Solicitor Joel Wiest, the city’s contract with the department stipulates that an interim chief must be appointed from the remaining sergeant and corporals already on staff. The department now consists of seven full time officers and three part time officers after Captain Steve Bennick announced his retirement last week.

The paper says Mayor Kurt Karlovich and the rest of council will meet Thursday to discuss who will run the police department until a chief can be named. Mayor Karlovich declined to comment on the matter. The paper did not indicate how long the chief’s medical leave will be for.