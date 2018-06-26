Sunbury Police Captain Bennick is retiring in August

SUNBURY— The Sunbury Police Department is loosing it’s captain. Announced at the city council meeting Monday night, Captain Steve Bennick will be retiring effective August 23, with permanent leave effective immediately. Members of council also voted to dissolve the position of captain from the department.

Mayor Kurt Karlovich says they voted to dissolve it due to unfair labor practice claims brought on by the Sunbury Police Officers Association, “He is on leave effective immediately, but his retirement is effective August 23. With him retiring its just gives us the opportunity to dissolve the entire position.

Bennick was removed from the position twice before due to unfair labor practice claims, only to be reinstated.