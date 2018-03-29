Sunbury police building committee nearing options

SUNBURY – What to do about Sunbury’s aging police building is a very inquiry right now. Sunbury city council member Chris Reis said the police building committee is finishing up evaluating the current police station.

He said they looked at the blue prints of when it was a bank, to see if there is a feasible way to make that building work, even though it is in need of renovation.

He said, “I’d say within the next couple of weeks we will be able to bring a report before council to see, one if we even have the money to do anything right now, and two to look at our options and make sure we pick the best one.”

The committee consists of council members Reis and Ric Reichner, along with a local contractor, an architect, a business person and Police Chief Timothy Miller. The Committee meets every other Monday and the meetings are open to the public.