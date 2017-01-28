Sunbury police arrest man on gun violation

SUNBURY – A man, who describes himself as homeless, was arrested by Sunbury police this week, and charged with having a handgun without a permit. The Daily Item reports 45-year-old Robert Stone appeared at Sunbury PD Thursday then admitted he was carrying the 45 caliber handgun.

He had the gun in his backpack, which he referred to as his ‘home’ and said he didn’t need a permit for the gun in his home. He’s jailed, $35,000 bail, at the Snyder County prison, charged with violating state firearms laws. He’ll face a hearing on that weapons offense.