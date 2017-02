SELINSGROVE – A Sunbury man has been arrested—charged with assaulting two women last weekend. 25-year-old Nyle DeMarco was involved in a dispute with one of the women in Selinsgrove, when the other tried to intervene and he allegedly choked her. He’s facing aggravated assault, strangulation and other charges. DeMarco was arraigned in front of magistrate John Reed and jailed in lieu of bail.