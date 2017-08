SUNBURY — A teenage girl has been reported missing in Sunbury. 13-year-old Nakayla James was last seen at 8 p.m. Wednesday near her home on South Fourth Street, according to Sunbury police.

Officers tell us the girl is still missing today, she was wearing a black shirt and red and black leggings pants. She is said to be 5-foot-2, 160 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 911.