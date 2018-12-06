Sunbury PD: More car break-ins in the City of Sunbury

SUNBURY – The advisory to Sunbury residents issued last week haven’t had the desired effect…there have been more thefts from vehicles in Sunbury.

Sunbury police Officer in Charge Brad Hare tells us, they have had nearly two dozen incidents now where cars were entered and various items taken. The incidents occur primarily in Sunbury’s hill section, but some have been in other parts of the city.

He says some of the vehicles are unlocked at time, but others are broken into. Various items have been stolen from cars including coins, cash, computers, cellphones, and even Christmas presents. Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is asked to call 570-988-4539.

Last week Hare urged residents to lock their vehicles and not have any valuables visible in their vehicles.