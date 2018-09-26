Sunbury officials taking $500,000 line of credit

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury is seeking to take a out a large line of credit to keep business open, as the city only has $17,000 left in its account. City Treasurer Kevin Troup tells us city officials are seeking to take a $500,000 line of credit, but only to be used as needed. Troup says city officials hope the loan will carry the city through next March. He says it will most likely come through Susquehanna Community Bank.

Troup says the city will be able to pay it off within a year or two with the way current taxes are, and says he doesn’t anticipate raising taxes. He says it was something that needed to be done, coming across unexpected bills, such as numerous lawyer fees that weren’t budgeted.

Troup does say however, all bills are caught up and the loan is simply to help the city keep up.