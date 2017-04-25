Sunbury officer made captain again

SUNBURY — Sunbury officer Steve Bennick is now Captain Bennick once again. The Daily Item reports city council voted unanimously to name Bennick as captain at Monday’s meeting. Bennick was named captain in September, but an unfair labor violation was filed two weeks ago, because no competitive examination was offered to the rest of the department. Chief Tim Miller then announced the position was open and testing for the job would be held.

Bennick was the top scorer on the test and once again has been named captain. Bennick has been with the Sunbury Police Department for 16 years. (Ali Stevens)