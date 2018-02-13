Sunbury officer back on duty after paid leave

SUNBURY – A Sunbury police officer is back on duty after being placed on administrative leave in December. The Daily Item reports Officer Steve Mazzeo is back after former Mayor David Persing placed Mazzeo on leave. Since then, there were two internal investigations revealing what the former mayor said were multiple violations of departments rules.

Mayor Kurt Karlovich and city council members declined to comment during Monday’s public meeting. Mayro Karlovich also wouldn’t elaborate on whether further discipline was taken against Mazzeo. Mazzeo confirmed he met with city officials but has also been asked to remain silent on the matter.