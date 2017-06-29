Sunbury Municipal Authority: No more TV’s, other electronics, after Friday

SUNBURY— Big change for the Sunbury Municipal Authority’s transfer station and recycling center. The Sunbury Municipal Authority will stop accepting electronics starting, Saturday.

Mike Kerstetter of the Sunbury Municipal Authority explained that Unicor, a recycling center in Lewisburg used to pick the electronics up and process them for free. Unicor is moving to Schuylkill Haven and now charging 22 cents per pound.

Kerstetter says they just don’t have the money in the budget to keep the program going saying, “If you look at the amount of electronics we get in, in a year you are looking at roughly $35,000 for disposal.”

The small amount the municipal authority charged to recycle TVs and computer monitors used to cover their overhead cost. Kerstetter says now, even the recycling program is becoming too expensive, “We are not only looking at doing away with TVs, but we are looking at possibly downsizing our whole recycling department.”

Friday, June 30 is the final day they will be accepting electronics. Kerstetter does say the Hand Up Foundation in Milton will allow electronics for recycling. On their website it says they do accept cell phones, computer towers, laptops and other electronics at a small fee.