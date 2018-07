SUNBURY – Concerns continue to grow about flooding at Shamokin Creek in Sunbury. As a result, the Sunbury Municipal Authority tells us crews will close the Route 61/Market Street closure structure at Zimmerman Motors. The authority says the city is not in danger of flooding at this time and it’s only closing it as a precaution.

Closing the structure will block the Shamokin Creek from coming into the city. Market Street is already closed there due to the construction at the Hamilton Underpass.