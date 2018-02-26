Sunbury Municipal Authority monitoring river level

SUNBURY—After a rather rainy weekend the Sunbury Municipal Authority is keep any eye on the river levels. Jeff Lewis, flood department manager, “Currently we are just monitoring the river level. Right now we are at 18.62’ and we really aren’t impacted until we go over 24.’ Other than that right now it’s just to monitor and activate some of our pump stations.” He says four of the six pumps are activated and once the river hits 19’ all six pumps will be turned on.

According to the National Weather Service Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center, the river at Sunbury is expected to crest just below 19′ this afternoon. It was originally forecasted to crest near the caution stage of 20.’

In Addition to the river the Sunbury Municipal Authority’s flood department monitors four water ways around the City Lewis says, “There is Little Shamokin Creek we monitor, we monitor Shamokin Creek, and then there is an internal which is Spring Run which goes through the center of town.”

He says those water ways are not significantly up from this past weekend’s rain. Most of the Valley received about an inch of rain since Friday morning.