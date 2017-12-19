Sunbury Motors Robert Mertz estate gives nearly $500K to GSVYMCA

Mertz estate donates to local YMCA

SUNBURY— The Greater Susquehanna YMCA received a generous donation from the estate of a regional businessman Monday. The estate of Robert Mertz, represented by Corey Fasold, donated nearly a half a million dollars to the Sunbury branch of the YMCA.

The money will help fund extensive work nearing completion at the YMCA, “The total remodeling of the men’s and women’s locker rooms and shower rooms. Basically was gutted, rebuilt, central air, central heat which they never had before,” said Fasold who is the treasurer of Sunbury Motor Company.

He said Mertz saw the need for the YMCA in his community, “What was so amazing about Bob and giving to the Y is that he was not a member of the Y, did not frequent the Y. However, Bob knew how important it was to the community. So, in Bob’s mentality and the way he thought, he gave to that thing which he knew was in important, not necessarily to that what he did and I think that’s a great legacy to leave.”

Mertz was the president for Sunbury Motor Company for over 40 years. He died in 2015 after a seven year battle with cancer. Fasold says $300,000 of Mertz’s money will be used for the locker room renovation project. The locker project is expected to be finished Friday, December 29. The locker rooms will be open for member use Tuesday, January 2. (Sarah Benek)