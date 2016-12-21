Sunbury mother and daughter need some Christmas cheer

SUNBURY — A Sunbury woman and her mother could use to some assistance to make their Christmas brighter. Caroline left her journalism job to take care of her mother full time.

She says funds have been tight this year and her mother is headed into surgery this month, “She’s having a fistula put in her arm and she has a lot of other medical issues.”

A grandmother of four herself, Caroline says she’s asked for assistance from the Needy Family Fund before as a single mom, “I’ve applied before a few times. I pretty much raised my kids on my own. I was divorced, so I did it a few times until I got back up on my feet and I did it on my own without help.”

Caroline said she and her mother aren’t really looking forward to the holiday, but she is very grateful for everything the Needy Family Fund provides to families in need, “I think it’s wonderful that they’re there to help people, especially people with kids. It’s really hard. Nowadays, unless each parent has two jobs, it’s hard.”

The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, and BB&T Bank, raises money during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by the Salvation Army offices in Sunbury and Milton.

Donations may be made by check or credit card. Checks payable to the Needy Family Fund may be mailed to or dropped off at BB&T Bank, 400 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Credit card payments may be made by using the link at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.