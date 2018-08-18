Sunbury mayor responds to Point Township police ending mutual aid

SUNBURY – Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich has responded to Point Township police suspending its mutual aid agreement with Sunbury. In a letter to the township, Karlovich says the city is not “subsidizing” its public safety with township police.

He says the city is working diligently to add more officers back into its police department. Karlovich says these types of budget situations depend on annual budgets and finding solutions tend to take time.

Karlovich reiterated the city will still provide aid to the township or any other municipality when needed despite the township suspending its aid to the city. He says the “safety of every officer and person in our communities is a priority.”

The mayor is 2018 has hit Sunbury the hardest in any recent year he knows of. He says the biggest issue is paying departing officers their due benefits, which averages $15,000 to $30,000 per officer.

The city currently has five full-time officers after starting the year with 10. Only one of two candidates passed a civil service test. Karlovich says another round of civil service testing will be conducted at the end of the month. City Council has voted to hire two new full-time officers before the end of the year. See more of Karlovich’s letter at WKOK.com.