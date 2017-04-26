Sunbury man jailed on aggravated assault charge

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man who allegedly tried to stab a woman during an altercation Tuesday is jailed on a charge of aggravated assault. Police say 41-year-old Shawn Shambach was arrested after arguing with the woman along South 10th Street and allegedly swinging a knife at her.

The woman called for help and a man nearby was able to get her away from Shambach and call police. Sunbury police took Shambach into custody at a home on Wolverton Street and a knife was recovered. Shambach was arraigned before District Judge John Gembic and sent to the Centre County Prison. (Ali Stevens)