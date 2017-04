MCEWENSVILLE – A Sunbury man was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon in McEwensville. State police say 40-year-old Michael Criswell lost control of his motorcycle on Potash Street near Church Street and fell off the motorcycle, striking his head.

He was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition. State police say Criswell was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. (Ali Stevens)