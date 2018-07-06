Sunbury man faces felony charges after Independence Day robbery

SUNBURY – The Sunbury man who allegedly robbed the Turkey Hill on Front Street July 4 is facing felony charges. 33-year-old Nathan Neidig will face felony charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and attempted aggravated assault along with multiple misdemeanor counts.

The Daily Item reports Neidig will also be facing charges for his alleged involvement in two other robberies in Lykens and Dauphin County. Sunbury Police Cpl. Brad Hare tells us Lykens state police captured Neidig in Shamokin Thursday afternoon.

Lykens state troopers and Sunbury police say the three alleged robberies started at the Turkey Hill on Front Street in Sunbury Wednesday afternoon. Neidig then attempted to rob a Dauphin County gas station before later robbing a Family Dollar store in Lykens.

Neidig is jailed in Dauphin County and is awaiting a preliminary hearing, according to Lykens state police.