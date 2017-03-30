Sunbury man faces dozens of child sex abuse charges

SUNBURY — A Sunbury man was arraigned today on more than two dozen child sex abuse charges. 36-year-old Terry Dorman was in court today before District Judge Ben Apfelbaum on 27 counts of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Dorman was sent to the Northumberland County Prison wing at SCI Coal Township on $300,000 bail. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says Dorman admitted to possessing images of child pornography on his cell phone. The images were downloaded and there are no local victims that are known.

Dorman admitted to being attracted to children between the ages of 8 and 12, but said while he was jailed before, he has been complying with most laws until this latest incident. Dorman said in court he uses the pornography “as punishment because of some unknown entity”. (WKOK Staff)