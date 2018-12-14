Sunbury man dies in fatal wreck on Route 11 near Bloomsburg fairgrounds

BLOOMSBURG – Tragedy by the Bloomsburg fairgrounds, as a Sunbury man is dead after a motor vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. WNEP reports 59-year-old Dean Yeager died in the wreck that happened around 3 p.m. The crash closed Route 11 near the fairgrounds for about four hours. One other unidentified person was injured in the crash.

​The Bloomsburg Police Department said it was a two car, head-on collision on West Main Street, just east of Ft. McClure Blvd. This collision occurred at 3:02 p.m. One vehicle traveling northbound into Bloomsburg struck a second vehicle traveling southbound out of Bloomsburg.

The two persons in the north bound vehicle were transported to Geisinger —they are not yet identified. The operator and sole occupant of the southbound vehicle (Yeager) was fatally injured.