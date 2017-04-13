Sunbury man charged with aggravated assault

SUNBURY — A Sunbury man is charged with aggravated and simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court records say Sunbury police were called to a home in the 600 block of Greenough Street early this morning for a report of an overdose.

When they entered the home, a woman led police to 26-year-old Mark Williams, who told police he injected two bags of heroin. Two hypodermic needles were recovered by police. The woman told police she was arguing with Williams when he tried to break down the bathroom door. When she came out of the bathroom, she told police Williams was armed with a knife and the two struggled. She sustained a cut to her hand during the struggle.

Williams was arrested and arraigned before District Judge Ben Apfelbaum. (Ali Stevens)