Sunbury man arrested on felony warrant for “Spice” possession

SHAMOKIN DAM — A Sunbury man is jailed following a traffic stop in Shamokin Dam. Shamokin Dam police tell us 27-year-old Juan Dockey was stopped for a minor traffic violation on March 3 and was found to be in possession of a small amount of a designer drug known as “Spice”, along with drug paraphernalia.

Dockey also had several warrants for unpaid fines. He was arrested and arraigned and sent to Snyder County Prison on $75,000 bail. Charges include possession of a designer drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of instruments of crime. (Ali Stevens)