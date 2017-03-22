Home
Sunbury man arrested on felony warrant for “Spice” possession

Ali Stevens | |

arrestSHAMOKIN DAM — A Sunbury man is jailed following a traffic stop in Shamokin Dam.  Shamokin Dam police tell us 27-year-old Juan Dockey was stopped for a minor traffic violation on March 3 and was found to be in possession of a small amount of a designer drug known as “Spice”, along with drug paraphernalia.

 

Dockey also had several warrants for unpaid fines.  He was arrested and arraigned and sent to Snyder County Prison on $75,000 bail.  Charges include possession of a designer drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of instruments of crime.  (Ali Stevens)

