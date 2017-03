SUNBURY — A Sunbury man was arrested for a burglary on Chestnut Street in Sunbury on Sunday. Police say the homeowner found 37-year-old Lewis Crockett inside the home, standing in the living room.

The homeowner claims the front door had been broken and Crockett was on the front porch when police arrived on the scene. Crockett was charged with felony burglary and felony criminal trespass. He was arraigned and sent to prison on $25,000 bail. (Ali Stevens)