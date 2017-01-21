Sunbury library director retires after 30 years

SUNBURY – After 30 years, Gail Broome is stepping down as director of the Degenstein Library in Sunbury. Broome says a lot has changed in three decades, “When I started we were John R. Kaufman, Jr. Public Library and when we moved here in 2002, we became Degenstein Community Library.”

Broome says the new building has allowed the library to expand its collection of books, DVDs, and technology, “With the computer services, public internet access we have a lot more capability for people to take advantage of it.”

Broome says working at the library has been a rewarding experience, “I think the most rewarding thing is getting to work with all kinds of people.”

Working with children was a highlight of Broome’s career and she said the new library building enhanced their programming, “Another thing that’s been great is seeing the growing focus on children’s services, early literacy activities.”

Broome says she still plans to volunteer at the library after her retirement. Melissa Rouse will replace her as library director—we’ll hear from her next week on WKOK.