Sunbury issues a state of emergency declaration prior to the storm

SUNBURY — The city of Sunbury has issued a state of emergency declaration in anticipation of a major snowstorm expected to hit The Valley tonight and tomorrow. Sunbury Mayor David Persing said, “What that means is we need to get everybody to get any cars that are parked on Market Street or any metered streets…they have to be removed. We don’t want to see them on the streets after midnight tonight.”

Persing said when it comes time to shoveling snow, it is illegal to throw snow out into the street.

He also asked for the public’s help in emergency response, “If there is a fire hydrant close to your property, please just take an extra couple of scoops and dig that out for the fire department, just in case something happened and it turns out to be life or death, we need to get to that fire hydrant, so if you would do that, we would appreciate it.”

Dale Henry oversees the Department of Streets in Sunbury, “We have a crew coming out tonight to try to get ahead of this. I would like to thank all three departments from the city and the Sunbury Municipal Authority for giving us six guys, a couple of trucks and some loaders. This is a joint effort through the whole city of Sunbury. My goal is right now to try to keep the streets open and get them open and drivable as much as possible.”

Persing said they will be issuing regular updates on the snow removal schedule once the storm ends and they have a plan in place. (Ali Stevens)