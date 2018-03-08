Sunbury Ice Rink in the top five of lighting contest 

SUNBURY – The Sunbury Ice Rink has reached the finals in the national “Light Like the Pros” contest to receive a lighting upgrade worth over $50,000. The City announced Monday, the Sunbury ice rink is among the final five rinks throughout the country looking to get a free LED sports lighting system.

They say, voting in the finals ends March 21, and the voting process remains the same. To vote head on over to LightlikeThePros.com, select the Sunbury ice rink and supply a valid email address, you can vote once a day per email.

The Sunbury ice rink was built in 1960 and is an important part of the community. The rink is home for the Bucknell University and Susquehanna University Ice Hockey team as well as many youth and adult hockey leagues.