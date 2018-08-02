Sunbury hosting part of MS Run the US Friday

SUNBURY – An annual, nation-wide ultra relay run for multiple sclerosis is coming through Sunbury this week. Two participants will be finishing and starting segments of the MS Run the US Friday at Sunbury Riverfront Park for segment 17 of the run.

The relay begain in Los Angeles in April and will finish in New York City later this month. 18 individuals are running 160-mile segments over the course of six days to raise funding and awareness for MS.

Friday, North Carolina resident Robert Moore will complete his 149-mile route from Brookville to Sunbury. He’s scheduled to cross the finish line at noon. The next day, Anna Perna of Wisconsin will begin segment 18 Saturday. She run the final 180 miles to the finish in New York.

Sunbury Revitalization Inc. is hosting the event.