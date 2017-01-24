Sunbury hires two full-time police officers

SUNBURY— The Sunbury City Council Monday night voted to hire two full-time police officers.. Kevin Malukas will start February 20, and Colby Snook will start February 21. The salary for each officer is $55,236.

Mayor David Persing said has moved money around in the police department budget to hire a second full-time officer, “ We had some different things in the police department, some cameras, some overtime, that we took some money out of and some advancement money. So, what we did was just shifted some money around in the police department so we could afford it. This should bring us up to about twelve. We still have a couple (of officers) out on injuries, one on suspension. I am working towards that goal of twelve, hopefully we can get their by the end of the year.”

The new officers will be introduced at the February 13 city council meeting. (Sarah Benek)