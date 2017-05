SUNBURY– The City of Sunbury is giving away free mulch this weekend. The giveaway will be at the North Fourth Street mulch pile located behind Beiter’s. The mulch is available for anyone- not just Sunbury residents and a loader will be available to load the mulch, which is untreated. The free mulch giveaway will take place on Saturday from 7:30 to noon or until all the mulch is claimed. (Chad Hershberger)