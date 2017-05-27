Sunbury getting ready for First Friday celebration

Monthly celebration starting soon in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Sunbury Revitalization Incorporated is looking to start a new monthly tradition. It’s called “First Friday.” The first celebration is scheduled for June 2.

SRI board member Chris Ries, “Our plan is to do it the First Friday of each month from May to November. We want to exclude August though because of River Festival, since it will be right down Market Street this year. So we hope we can keep doing it, just as long as people keep coming, and we have different things to make it fresh each month.”

Ries says the goal is to encourage people to visit downtown Sunbury, support local business, and more, “We’re going to try to incorporate the arts, by showcasing our local businesses along Market Street, along with setting up businesses along Cameron Park that aren’t located on Market Street, and hopefully spreading different artists around the downtown.”

More information can be found on the Sunbury First Friday Facebook page, or by calling 717-383-5443. Flyers are also posted around downtown Sunbury. (Matt Catrillo)