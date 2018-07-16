 Sunbury gazebo vandalized again

SUNBURY—The gazebo on Front Street in Sunbury was vandalized again over the weekend. According to police, nine wooden posts were broken at the gazebo at Merle Phillips Park. Councilman Jim Eister says the damage to the wood railings is estimated at $500.



The gazebo was vandalized back in May, and Sunbury Motor Company along with Zimmerman Motors combined to offer a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The city does have surveillance cameras on top of the gazebo but the system is offline. With the city’s financial situation they are unable to get the system up and running again. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sunbury Police at 570-286-4584.