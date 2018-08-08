Sunbury firefighter injured in Route 642 crash

MAUSDALE – A Sunbury firefighter and photographer is hospitalized after a crash on Route 642 near Danville Tuesday. Columbia/Montour 911 tells us the crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. on Route 642 in Valley Township, Montour County.

31-year-old Tony Bendele lost control of his vehicle during a heavy thunderstorm. Bendele was taken to Geisinger, where a nursing supervisor says he’s listed in fair condition.

Two other people involved in the crash came away with minor injuries. Milton state police, Valley Township and Liberty Township fire departments, Danville Fire Police, and Danville EMS all responded.