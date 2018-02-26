Sunbury Fire Department holds annual banquet

SUNBURY – A yearly gathering to honor Sunbury’s firefighters included a lot of accolades and some remarks about a changing fire department. Sunbury Fire Department’s annual banquet was held at the Sunbury Social Club Saturday night. About 175 people were there to recognize Sunbury’s volunteer fire fighters.

Outgoing Sunbury Fire Chief Russ Wertz was presented with a series of positive remarks and gifts from volunteers, “I really appreciate you guys with the gifts supporting me. I got a lot of respect for you guys. You guys are the ones who make me look good.”

Good Will Hose Company was honored as ‘most improved’ company. Good Will’s had a period in 2017 when they were out of service but came back with more volunteers and a renewed effort. That led to some occasional talk the six Sunbury volunteer fire companies may have to combine into one company, to save costs.

Wertz said Good Wills did a good job beefing up, “We took you out of service for what, four or five months? We build a good crew back up and come back strong, that’s what we need. If you guys can do it with one station, getting seven, eight brand new guys, why can’t the rest of our stations get out there and promote?”

Those companies that could combine include Americus Hose Company, Rescue Hose Company, Friendship Fire Company, East End Fire Company, Sunbury Steam Fire Engine Co Fire Company, and Good Will Hose Company. Guests included Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich, Sunbury City Council members Jim Eister, Beth Kremer and Ric Reichner, and Sunbury city clerk Terry Specht, and assistant clerk Cheryl Delsite.