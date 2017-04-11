Sunbury down another officer

SUNBURY — The Sunbury Police Department is down another officer due to injury. Mayor David Persing said Sergeant Christopher Blaise will not return to the department.

Persing explained, “I have a letter from his attorney that pretty much says he’s never going to be a police officer again. I’m not exactly sure what he did at home. We were hoping to get him back. He’s been off for months. He was close to coming back, that was my understanding, but I’m not sure what he did. So, that’s just another officer that is off the list for sure.”

Persing said they have some testing coming up next week and hopefully by this time next month, they will be able to add a couple of police officers. A pair of part-time officers were officially hired at the city council meeting. The department currently has six full-time officers working. (Ali Stevens)