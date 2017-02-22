Sunbury doctor retires after more than 40 years

SUNBURY — A well-known Sunbury physician is retiring after more than 40 years on the job. 70-year-old Dr. John Pagana started his practice in Sunbury in 1975 after serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Dr. Pagana says it’s been a great pleasure helping patients over the past four decades, “I never worked a day in my life because I enjoyed doing medicine. You know it went from patients to friends. The humor and the caring for each other was mutual. I got back as much as I gave out.”

Dr. Pagana is also the founder of the free medical clinic in Sunbury called A Community Clinic, “I was in practice for five years and I just felt I was doing so well and that I needed to give back to the community. I started seeing people in the office and that’s how that started and then eventually Jeff Apfelbaum and Hank Truslow came to me and they built me a beautiful office. Now we have residents in there. I’m going to continue work there. They are not going to take that away from me. They will have to carry me out of that place.”

In recent years, Dr. Pagana has been struggling with an ankle injury that has caused some concerns, “I had my third ankle done a year ago last December. Unfortunately I got some staph infection. That’s been a long process. Five surgeries later and a lot of antibiotics and a lot of good care by my doctors and I’m starting to walk again with a fused ankle. I thought I was going to lose my foot the last time and luckily he was able to fuse it and we will see what happens. It’s healing pretty well right now.”

Dr. Pagana has also served on numerous advisory boards for physical education, drug and alcohol abuse and school physicians and has received many honors over the years from numerous non-profit organizations for his community involvement. He was chosen as Pennsylvania Outstanding Volunteer Physician of the Year from the Pennsylvania Medical Society for his work at A Community Clinic, which Dr. Pagana says he plans to continue. (Ali Stevens)