Sunbury couple faces life in prison after drug investigation

SUNBURY — A Sunbury couple faces life in prison on multiple felony drug charges after a five-month undercover investigation by state police. The Daily Item reports 23-year-old Felix Pena and 28-year-old Summer Burkett were taken into custody Friday morning. They both appeared in front of Magisterial District Judge Mike Toomey.

Pena faces more than 100 years in prison. He was taken to county jail on $250,000 cash bail. Burkett faces more than 40 years in prison and was sent to jail on $150,000 cash bail.