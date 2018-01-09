Sunbury council to develop police building search committee

SUNBURY— With the new year comes a new mayor and a new Sunbury city council member. Monday night was the first full Sunbury City Council meeting of 2018, new to council is Mayor Kurt Karlovich and Councilman Chris Reis.

Mayor Karlovich said in an interview after the meeting that so far he has been working well with the council members, “There is a lot going on in the city of Sunbury right now, but it is moving in the right direction and all the council members seem to be working well with me right now.”

Announced at the council meeting was the creation of a police building search committee. Councilman Chris Reis says he, fellow councilman Ric Reichner and the police chief make up the committee and they are searching for other members.

He said, “We have been talking with a couple economic development people throughout the community that also said they have interest, possibly someone from the redevelopment authority. Just as many people in different professions that could influence a positive decision.”

Councilman Reis says every option is on the table for a police station, whether that means renovating the existing location, moving to a new location or building a new structure. The final decision will be made by council. (Sarah Benek)