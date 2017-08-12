Sunbury cops take down combative man Friday

A combative Sunbury man in custody in Sunbury

SUNBURY — A Sunbury hospital nurse was injured and two Sunbury police officers were assaulted by a combative man Friday morning. In custody is 27-year-old Allan Quinn of Sunbury, he was resisting while being treated at Sunbury Community Hospital after being picked up for yelling at, and fighting with, two Sunbury police officers.

Officers say he’ll face several criminal charges according to arrest papers which indicate that the incident began at a location on Market Street in Sunbury when Quinn was yelling at Sunbury officers. He later fought with them, resisted arrest, was taken to the hospital and assaulted and threatened to kill hospital staff.