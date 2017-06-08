Sunbury Community Hospital sold to UPMC

SUNBURY – Sunbury Community Hospital will be under new ownership. UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center). Susquehanna signed an agreement to purchase the hospital, along with Lock Haven Hospital, according to a press release Wednesday.

CEO Bob Williams says “Sunbury community Hospital is an important community resource. Our patients and their families and our friends and neighbors place trust in us to care for them when they need it most. We are grateful for that trust and look forward to continuing to serve our community in the years to come. At this time we will be focusing on planning for our transition and working with our employees to continue providing. the highest quality healthcare”

Sunbury and Lock Haven hospitals are just the latest in what appears to be the trend of consolidation that’s happening with acute care hospitals in Pennsylvania. UPMC has merged with 8 such hospitals since 2011. In 2016, 30% of acute care hospitals like Sunbury and Lock Haven have reported financial losses. UPMC is now a major backyard competitor of the growing Geisinger Health System.

The sale will undergo a review by the state attorney general and the Federal Trade Commission. (Christopher Elio)

**Press Release**

UPMC SUSQUEHANNA TO PURHCASE LOCK HAVEN HOSPITAL AND SUNBURY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – UPMC Susquehanna officially announced on Wednesday, June 7 that it has signed a Purchase Agreement to acquire 47-bed Lock Haven Hospital in Lock Haven, PA and 70-bed Sunbury Community Hospital in Sunbury, PA.

“We are excited to extend our tradition of high quality, compassionate care to the Lock Haven and Sunbury communities,” says Steven P. Johnson, president and CEO of UPMC Susquehanna. “Bringing these hospitals into our family allows us to reinvest in both facilities to improve access, enhance care and grow existing services.”

Steven Davis, CEO of Lock Haven Hospital, says becoming part of UPMC Susquehanna will benefit the operations and financial stability of Lock Haven Hospital. “We are pleased to join the UPMC Susquehanna family,” says Davis. “UPMC Susquehanna is well-known for providing patients with high-quality doctors, nurses and medical staff close to home. Joining this innovative team is a great win for our community.”

Over the coming months, transition teams will work to develop plans to align operational systems in anticipation of the transaction closing by the fall. Both organizations expect no immediate operational service changes at the hospitals.

Sunbury Community Hospital CEO Bob Williams notes, “The employees of Sunbury Community Hospital are greatly looking forward to our new relationship with UPMC Susquehanna. This strong alliance allows us the ability to continue providing compassionate patient-centered care built on the foundation of their excellent reputation for cutting-edge medicine with compassion and affordability.”

“In the spirit of partnership and furthering community health, UPMC Susquehanna will collaborate with Evangelical Community Hospital and the private physician practice group Family Practice Centers to assess the Sunbury community’s overall health needs and work together to develop a comprehensive, coordinated plan to best meet those needs,” concludes Johnson.

ABOUT UPMC SUSQUEHANNA

UPMC Susquehanna is an affiliate of UPMC and a northcentral Pennsylvania based health system that includes Divine Providence Hospital, Muncy Valley Hospital, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and Williamsport Regional Medical Center. Serving patients from a 10-county region, UPMC Susquehanna has been recognized at the national and state levels for quality of care. This regional provider offers a wide array of services that include cancer care, heart and vascular care/heart surgery, neurosciences including neurosurgery, orthopedics, urology, OB/GYN, gastrointestinal services, behavioral health, physical rehabilitation, home care, long term care, assisted living and paramedic/ambulance services.

ABOUT LOCK HAVEN HOSPITAL

Lock Haven Hospital is a community healthcare provider that includes a 47-bed hospital providing inpatient and outpatient care including emergency, medical and surgical care. Lock Haven Hospital is a Joint Commission accredited facility that also includes a 90-bed long-term rehabilitation center.

ABOUT SUNBURY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

Sunbury Community Hospital is an 70-bed hospital offering a range of services including cardiology, ENT, orthopedics, urology, psychiatry, general surgery and emergency care. The hospital is a Joint Commission accredited facility.