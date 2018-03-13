Sunbury City Council pays $78,000 in overdue law firm fees

SUNBURY – Sunbury City Council is getting caught up in paying some overdue legal fees. During Monday’s public meeting, council members approved paying just under $79,000 to city solicitor Brianna Apfelbaum Kula.

Apfelbaum Kula is now on a month-to-month basis with the city after making a deal with council she would cap her bills at $8,000 per month. Fees totaled more than $70,000 in January and February alone before agreeing to the deal. Apfelbaum Kula did not discuss the fees because they were confidential.