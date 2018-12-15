Sunbury City Clerk to temporarily serve as City Administrator

Sunbury hiring City Administrator

SUNBURY- Sunbury’s current City Clerk will temporarily serve in the newly created, and still vacant City Administrator position.

Mayor Kurt Karlovich said City Clerk Terry Specht has agreed to serve as the City Administrator on a part-time basis until a permanent candidate is chosen, “Her retirement date is scheduled for January 31, 2019. She is willing to stay on as a part-time, as-needed basis for $30 an hour with no benefits, to help the city until we can find somebody.”

Karlovich says over $3,000 has been spent on advertising the position, “And that price is just advertising for City Administrator…with CareerLink, The PA Downtown Center, the PA Municipal League, The Daily Item, The News-Item, and The Patriot News, PennLive’s news.”

Karlovich says he hopes hiring Specht will give the city enough time to hire and train the new candidate in the new position.