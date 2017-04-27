Sunbury City Band hosts their spring concert on Monday

SUNBURY – The annual spring concert performed by the Sunbury City Band will be Monday night at the First Presbyterian Church in Sunbury. Tom Gegenheimer is director of the band, “We try to have a wide variety of music. Everyone loves marches and we play a couple of those. I always try to do a movie tune. We have some Blues Brothers and James Bond. We try to do some traditional stuff and then we move into pop culture songs for the summer.”

Gegenheimer talked about the history of the Sunbury City Band, “This band has been around since 1895. We do have some members who have been playing with us since the 1950’s, so they are definitely our longest members. But, we also have some members that are in high school. This is traditionally known as a Monday night band. They started on a Monday night and we have continued that tradition ever since.”

And he says there are plenty of different instruments featured in the band, “We have flutes, clarinets, saxophones, trumpets, French horns, trombones and baritones. We have tubas and percussion and sometimes we have someone play a piano for us. It really depends on what the music calls for.”

The concert begins at 7 p.m. and admission is free, but donations will be accepted and donated to the church’s soup kitchen. Gegenheimer was a guest on WKOK Sunrise and you can listen to the entire interview online at WKOK.com. (Ali Stevens)