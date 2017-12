SUNBURY – The annual holiday tradition of the Sunbury City Band is back. The band’s holiday concert is coming Monday, December 13, at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. The church is located on Market Street across from Cameron Park.

The concert features the 50-piece ensemble and they says they will have plenty of Christmas music, as well as traditional, swing and modern music. Admission is free. (Matt Catrillo)