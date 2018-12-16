Sunbury City Band concert celebrates holidays Monday night

SUNBURY—You can hear the sounds of the season and help a worthy cause at the same time. The Sunbury City Band is holding their annual concert and proceeds will benefit the Shikellamy Band program.

The concert is set for Monday, December 17 at 7:00. It will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. There is no admission charge, but any donations will go to the Shikellamy Band. Members of the Shikellamy Band will be part of the program which will include arrangements of holiday favorites. The Sunbury City Band has had a 118-year tradition of community music.