Sunbury City Administrator resigns, and City Clerk to retire

SUNBURY – Sunbury’s City Administrator is resigning but she says it had nothing to do with the mayor or witnessing hostile city business. During Monday’s city council meeting, Mayor Kurt Karlovich announced the resignation of City Administrator Cheryl Delsite, effective August 28. Delsite held the position for 22 years.

In a letter submitted to Mayor Karlovich, Delsite says her decision had nothing to do with him personally and wished him the best. Delsite tells WKOK her reason was to pursue another opportunity that came along that was too good to pass up.

She says she was nervous working for Karlovich at first, for fear of losing her job with a new mayor coming in. But Delsite says Karlovich assured her that her job was safe from the very beginning.

Delsite was named in a recent attorney investigation as a witness to a verbal altercation that took place between the mayor and councilman Jim Eister in the city clerk’s office in February. She said the incident “shook her up” and it was “a little intense that day” but had no bearing on her resignation.

Karlovich says an advertisement for the position will be posted in the coming days. The mayor also announced the retirement of City Clerk Terry Specht after 24 years.