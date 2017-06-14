Sunbury Chestnut Street Update: Work will span two years

Chestnut Street still blocked for road work

SUNBURY – Chestnut Street is blocked in Sunbury while the second phase of the $3-million Chestnut Street project is underway. After the Sunbury City Council Meeting earlier this week, City Council member Jim Eister told WKOK that utility companies are doing their work near Fifth and Seventh Streets right now.

He said, “We did some installation of some storm water management, and some sewer lines. PPL is in there working at the present time on four utility poles that have to be set back and the gas company has been in there. They should be finished in the next day or two. PPL should be finished this week and then we’ll get back into the full swing of things.

This phase of the road construction portion of this project is expected to be completed in November of this year, and then the sidewalks and curbing portion will be done next year. The first phase of the project was already completed, that was rebuilding Front Street to Third Street. (Christopher Elio)