Sunbury Celebration starts this week

SUNBURY – The annual Sunbury Celebration kicks off Thursday at the Oppenheimer Playground at 5pm with free hot dogs, giveaways, activities and so much more.

Slade Shreck, member of the Sunbury Celebration committee says this weekend of celebration is a way to show appreciation to the people of Sunbury, “To give back to the community, as you expect the community to do all year long. To give back to the youth of the area, which Ron (Pratt, Director of Operations of Sunbury Pool and Parks) does a nice job with that at the Oppenheimer and the swimming pool, and then the fireworks is for everyone to enjoy.”

The Sunbury Celebration has events throughout the weekend with free swimming at the Sunbury Youth and Community Center with more free hotdogs Friday, and the main event being the fireworks, with the 94KX soundtrack Saturday night in Sunbury.

Shreck says the fireworks display is a well known staple of the Sunbury Celebration, “And everybody knows over the past however-many years, that the fireworks have been a big draw, and they are spectacular, and a lot of money gets spent on the fireworks alone.”

S U N B U R Y C E L E B R A T I O N 2 0 1 8

Date: Thursday, July 12

5:00pm – ????? “Family Fun Night.” Games & Door Prizes. Free hot dogs and water while supplies

last.

Date: Friday, July 13

Location: Sunbury Community Swimming Pool

6:00pm-????? Sunbury Youth Baseball Tournament (David L. Persing Recreational Complex)

6:00pm-????? Townball Championship and All Star Game (John O. Long Field)

7:10pm-9:15pm Free Swimming and hot dogs while supplies last (Community Pool)

Date: Saturday, July 14

Location: David L. Persing Recreational Complex (N. 4th Street)

9:00am – ?????? Snby./North’d Sharks Swim Team Comp. vs. Williamsport Waves(Comm. Pool)

9:00am – ?????? YMCA Annual Bike Race (Early registration 7:30am)

10:00am – ?????? Sunbury Youth Baseball Tournament & Food Stand

10:00am – ?????? Amusement Games (on the grounds)

10:00am – ?????? Food Vendors (Fort Discovery parking lot)

10:00am – ?????? Crafters (N. 4th Street)

10:00am – ?????? Ice Cream (Free ice cream for all children under 18 years of age)

10:00am – ?????? Goodwill Hose Company (Chicken B-B-Q)

11:00am – ?????? Sunbury Eagles Ladies Auxiliary & Dartball #1 (Cake wheel)

11:00am – ?????? Random Canyon Therapeutic Riding Center (Free Horse Rides)

11:00am – 3:00pm All Star Cheerleaders (Celebrity Dunk Tank)

12:00pm – 5:00pm Sunbury Youth & Community Center (Free Swimming)

5:00pm – 8:00pm Amelia Badelia (the books main character giving free books to children)

5:00pm – 9:00pm Air Weaver Balloons (Free balloons for all children under 18 years of age)

7:00pm – 9:00pm Memory Lane (50-60’s Band providing music on the stage)

9:30pm -10:30pm Radio Station 94KX Sound Track

Approx. 9:30pm FIREWORKS (Rain Date July 15th)

Date: Sunday, July 15

Event: Seventeenth Annual Soapbox Derby (Rain Date July 22, 2018)

Boys and Girls ages 8-12 with a weight limit of 125lbs.

Soapbox cars will be provided by area businesses and individuals.

Location: Market & Tenth Streets, Sunbury

Soapbox Registration forms available at Mayor’s Office

(Monday thru Friday 9:00- 4:00 pm)

9:00am – 10:30am All racers must sign & weigh in no later than 10:30 am. Racers are

encourage to pre-register. Registrations accepted on race day from 9:00-10:30am 10:30am – 11:00am Finalize Racing Brackets.

11:00am – ?????? Start of Race. All racers receive medallion and free t-shirt sponsored by

Glen Raven, Custom Fabrics, LLC.

11:30am – ?????? Shikellamy Softball Coach, Eric Long (Race Announcer) & JROTC (pit crew)

End of Race Trophy presentation for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place in each age group. Trophies and

medallions sponsored by Murray Motors Chevrolet and Roger’s Trophies.

Tulpehocken Spring Water Co. will provide all racers with water.

Sunbury Eagles #503/Riders will be selling food at the corner of 10th & Market Sts.