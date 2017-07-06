Sunbury Celebration kicks off tonight

SUNBURY— “Funtivities” begin tonight in Sunbury as we kick off the Sunbury Celebration weekend. The annual four day festival starts this evening with a family fun night at Oppenheimer playground. Ron Pratt, Director of Pool and Playground Operations says, “Everything is free we seek donations, there is a lot of countless man hours that go into this, a lot of people put their time and effort into this and I think it’s just a big way for us to say thank you to Sunbury.”

The celebration is full of free activities but the Parks and Recreation committee always accepts donations for the annual fireworks display says Pratt, “We seek donations to help pay for those fireworks, each year it gets more and more. If people could just drop fifth cents or a dollar, one hundred percent of that goes back into those fireworks.”

The amusement continues with a free splash hop Friday night at the community pool, baseball tournament and food and craft vendors, Saturday and the day ends with the big fireworks display accompanied by the 94KX soundtrack. The soapbox race is Sunday. You can hear the full interview form WKOK Sunrise at WKOK.com. For a full list of activities and times visit sunburypa.org.